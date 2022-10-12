First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

First Solar Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $4.47 on Wednesday, reaching $126.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $145.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,003,527. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 22,940.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

