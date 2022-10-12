First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the September 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. 45,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,485. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
