First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the September 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. 45,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,485. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

