First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 75.1% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the September 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FEMS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. 35,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,289. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.751 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
