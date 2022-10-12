First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a growth of 301.5% from the September 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,269. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $121,000.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

