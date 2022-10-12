First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the September 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,341,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. 902,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $59.94.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
