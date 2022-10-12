First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the September 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,341,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. 902,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,788,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,788.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 418,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396,246 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 245.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter.

