First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in September

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $88.65 and a 52 week high of $131.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

