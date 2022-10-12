Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,444. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.40.

Insider Activity

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Five Below by 3.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.