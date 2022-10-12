Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at BTIG Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. KeyCorp started coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.05.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. 40,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,317. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05. Five9 has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $168.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,555 shares of company stock worth $4,396,170. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.8% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,213,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

