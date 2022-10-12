Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.16 million. Five9 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.38 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.05.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.75. Five9 has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $168.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Five9’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $275,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,094.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,555 shares of company stock worth $4,396,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 512,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

