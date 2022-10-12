Flamingo (FLM) Price Hits $0.11

Flamingo (FLM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $33.12 million and $1.62 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.76 or 0.27645011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @flamingofinance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

Flamingo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo (FLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Neo platform. Flamingo has a current supply of 312,284,062. The last known price of Flamingo is 0.1063163 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,979,169.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flamingo.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.