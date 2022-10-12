FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $230.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FLT traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.07. 9,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,798. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average of $224.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after acquiring an additional 517,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,466,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

