Flow (FLOW) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00008132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $20.44 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,359,340,091 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow (FLOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Flow has a current supply of 1,359,340,091 with 1,036,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of Flow is 1.55992351 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $29,563,289.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flow.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

