Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flowserve from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,503. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $38.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

