Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCZ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. 2,412,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,408. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $77.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

