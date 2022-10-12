Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,778 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In related news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,301 shares of company stock worth $7,954,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. 376,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,267. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

