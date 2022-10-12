Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 552,062 shares.The stock last traded at $63.10 and had previously closed at $63.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

