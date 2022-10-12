Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

FWONK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.67. 1,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,564. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -92.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $60,846 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Formula One Group by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

