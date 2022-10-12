Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 387.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.49.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 34,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,431,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.