Fortis (TSE:FTS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.82

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$49.82 and last traded at C$49.88, with a volume of 110669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. CSFB reduced their price target on Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortis to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.29.

The company has a market cap of C$23.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9600004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

