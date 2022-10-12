Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 77,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 108.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 745,405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 640.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 658,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

