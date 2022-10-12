Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of FOSL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.66. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 625,670 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 399,334 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth $119,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

