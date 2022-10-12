Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Shares Down 4.5%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 0.23 and last traded at 0.24. 4,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 32,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.25.

Fosterville South Exploration Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.32.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.