Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 202,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Pan American Silver as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.18. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

