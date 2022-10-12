Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 69.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in EnerSys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in EnerSys by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENS opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

