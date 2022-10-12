Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Price Performance

Select Medical stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $36.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

