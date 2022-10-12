Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 878,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 738,846 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 509,994 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLE stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

