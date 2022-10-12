Foundry Partners LLC Increases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 91,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.