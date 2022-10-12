Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 282,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,851 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

