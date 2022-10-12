Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of World Fuel Services worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

World Fuel Services Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:INT opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

