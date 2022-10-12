Foundry Partners LLC Sells 41,070 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,070 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 73.1% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.7% in the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $609.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,544.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 15,015.02%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

