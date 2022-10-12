Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.28.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
