Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

