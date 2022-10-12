Frenchie Network (FREN) Hits One Day Volume of $19.00

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. Frenchie Network has a total market cap of $80,178.49 and approximately $19.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frenchie Network token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frenchie Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,126.43 or 1.00025894 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002195 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060356 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Frenchie Network Token Profile

Frenchie Network (CRYPTO:FREN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Frenchie Network’s official website is frenchie.tech. Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @frenchietoken. The Reddit community for Frenchie Network is https://reddit.com/r/frenchietoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Frenchie Network’s official message board is frenchietoken.medium.com.

Frenchie Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frenchie Network (FREN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Frenchie Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Frenchie Network is 0.00000012 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $19.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frenchie.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frenchie Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frenchie Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frenchie Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frenchie Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frenchie Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.