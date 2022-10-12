Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 13,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $121.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $237,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,692.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 439,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,658,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,310,282.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $237,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,692.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 30,355 shares valued at $444,006. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 58.0% in the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,030,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 378,052 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 200.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

