Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Friedman Industries stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.34% of Friedman Industries worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.