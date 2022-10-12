Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Shares Up 0.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.23. 6,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 16,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

