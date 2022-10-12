FTX Token Market Capitalization Hits $3.11 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and approximately $32.73 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $23.19 or 0.00121465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 329,844,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,975,253 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. FTX Token has a current supply of 329,844,588.7272245 with 133,975,252.65999673 in circulation. The last known price of FTX Token is 23.33960422 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $50,252,204.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ftx.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

