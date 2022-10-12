Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $246.95. 81,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.06 and a 200-day moving average of $243.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

