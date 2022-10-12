Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $83.73.

