Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 712,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.66. 92,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,436. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $196.23 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.41.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.