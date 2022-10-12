Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after buying an additional 626,172 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.32. 2,423,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,412,148. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.64 and a 200 day moving average of $305.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.03 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

