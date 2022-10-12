Fulton Financial (FULT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $240.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

