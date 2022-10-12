FUNToken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $718,867.00 (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $79.54 million and approximately $718,867.00 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FUNToken (FUN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. FUNToken has a current supply of 10,977,277,070.398026 with 10,962,808,529.398026 in circulation. The last known price of FUNToken is 0.00724755 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,023,275.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://funtoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.