Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.52

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.43. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 75,958 shares.

Future FinTech Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Trading of Future FinTech Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

