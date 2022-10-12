FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.80. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCA. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$108.57.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$65.03 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$64.54 and a 52-week high of C$114.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 890 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$83.89 per share, with a total value of C$452,994.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,923,926.74. Insiders bought a total of 36,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,418 in the last quarter.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

