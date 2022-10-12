FY2025 EPS Estimates for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Lowered by Analyst

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the travel company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 0.6 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $22.17 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

