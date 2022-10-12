FY2025 EPS Estimates for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Lowered by Analyst

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the travel company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tripadvisor Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $22.17 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
