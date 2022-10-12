GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.02

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEAGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.