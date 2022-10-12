GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.02

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEAGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
