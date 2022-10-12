GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

