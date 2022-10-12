Gear Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Gear Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

GXE traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.24. The company had a trading volume of 327,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,853. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$1.94. The company has a market cap of C$320.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.74.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$152,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,834,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,073,214.39. In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$152,211.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,834,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,073,214.39. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$50,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$169,585. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 109,968 shares of company stock worth $141,279 and have sold 290,400 shares worth $343,297.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

