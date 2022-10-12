Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Shares of GXE stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.22. 551,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$314.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

GXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$48,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at C$70,400.88. In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$50,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,450 shares in the company, valued at C$169,585. Also, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total value of C$48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,400.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 109,968 shares of company stock valued at $141,279 and sold 290,400 shares valued at $343,297.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

