General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 55.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Motors by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

